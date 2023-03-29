Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,947 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 2.90% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the third quarter worth $110,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 6,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

