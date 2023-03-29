Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $725.30

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 725.30 ($8.91) and traded as low as GBX 692 ($8.50). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 698 ($8.58), with a volume of 16,342 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 737.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 723.27. The company has a market capitalization of £127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.53, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Stories

