SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 159,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SeqLL Stock Performance
SQL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 98,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,873. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.
About SeqLL
