SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 159,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SeqLL Stock Performance

SQL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 98,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,873. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

