SGS SA Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5017 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

SGS Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 43,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,333.80.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

