Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the February 28th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,117.0 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.10.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.