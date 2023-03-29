Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the February 28th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,117.0 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.