SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Up 4.8 %

SharpLink Gaming stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. SharpLink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

