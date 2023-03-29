Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. 1,755,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,768. The firm has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

