Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys Shares of 56,131 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,051,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,548,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 2.6 %

Brookfield stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $59.16.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.