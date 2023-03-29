Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SCVL stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $684.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
