Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $684.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

