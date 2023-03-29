Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declines By 78.6%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,507. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.