Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Declines By 42.2%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amesite by 295.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amesite by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Amesite has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

