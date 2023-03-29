Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Decreases By 34.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.47.
About Amex Exploration
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amex Exploration (AMXEF)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.