Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Decreases By 34.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

