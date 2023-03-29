Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Decreases By 52.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 928,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of ARBE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 124,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.50.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,151.35% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. Analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

