Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Decreases By 84.4%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

ARRW remained flat at $10.25 on Wednesday. 3,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,652. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

