Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Drops By 75.7%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.58) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.72) to GBX 6,300 ($77.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($59.34) to GBX 5,000 ($61.43) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $235.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.73 and its 200 day moving average is $234.94. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.