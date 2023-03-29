Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Drops By 79.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

