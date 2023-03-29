Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Drops By 79.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.95.
ASLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
