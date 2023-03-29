Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Decreases By 40.4%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 206,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.22. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATLKY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.01.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

