Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Increases By 128.6%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the February 28th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,299.0 days.

Autogrill Stock Performance

ATGSF opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Autogrill has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Autogrill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.