Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Grows By 979.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 979.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.70) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 520 ($6.39) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($6.70) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

