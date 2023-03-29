Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Increases By 111.5%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basf Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Basf stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

