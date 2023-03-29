Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 113.6%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Disco Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DSCSY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. Disco has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.14.
Shares of Disco are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Disco
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
