Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 113.6%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Disco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSCSY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. Disco has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Disco alerts:

Shares of Disco are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Disco

Disco ( OTCMKTS:DSCSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Disco will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.