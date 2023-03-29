Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Grows By 70.6%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.7 %

EQC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 811,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

