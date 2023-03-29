Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Decreases By 61.1%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,600. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

