Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Increases By 700.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

