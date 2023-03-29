Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Expands By 433.3%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Glanbia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $14.50 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLAPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.