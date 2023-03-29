Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Expands By 53.9%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

INDT stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $673.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

