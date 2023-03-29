Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 81.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $22.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

