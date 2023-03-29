Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 81.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $22.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $34.55.
Konecranes Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konecranes (KNCRF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.