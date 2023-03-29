Short Interest in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Increases By 187.0%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Nutriband Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTRB remained flat at $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Nutriband
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutriband by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutriband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nutriband by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
About Nutriband
Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.
