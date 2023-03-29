Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Grows By 450.0%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 1,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,951. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

