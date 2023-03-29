Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Drops By 33.1%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. 14,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.16. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. OMRON had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that OMRON will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

