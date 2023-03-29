Short Interest in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW) Drops By 30.0%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Orion Biotech Opportunities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of ORIAW remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26.

Featured Stories

