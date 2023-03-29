Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Decreases By 94.1%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUMSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($44.48) to GBX 3,180 ($39.07) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.25.

Puma Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 1,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,583. Puma has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

