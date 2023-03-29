Short Interest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Declines By 32.1%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 347,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 926,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 288,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 149,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,917. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

