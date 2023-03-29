Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Decreases By 98.2%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Shares of RADLY stock remained flat at $4.77 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $31.86.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

