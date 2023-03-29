Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Decreases By 98.2%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
Shares of RADLY stock remained flat at $4.77 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $31.86.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raia Drogasil (RADLY)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.