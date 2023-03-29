Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Drops By 65.2%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 513,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,785.0 days.
Solvay Price Performance
Shares of SVYSF remained flat at $116.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. Solvay has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95.
Solvay Company Profile
