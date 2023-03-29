Short Interest in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Rises By 42.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after buying an additional 481,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,619,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 455,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

