Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Declines By 50.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.