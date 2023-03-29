Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Increases By 48.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,300 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 1,732,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

