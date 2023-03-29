Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Increases By 48.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,300 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 1,732,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.34.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.