Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Grows By 422.2%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sunwin Stevia International Price Performance
Shares of SUWN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Sunwin Stevia International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunwin Stevia International (SUWN)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.