Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Grows By 422.2%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Price Performance

Shares of SUWN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

