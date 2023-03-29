Short Interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Grows By 395.2%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a growth of 395.2% from the February 28th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,180,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,669. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 190.50%.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

