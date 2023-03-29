Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Rises By 128.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the February 28th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

thyssenkrupp stock remained flat at $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

