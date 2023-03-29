Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Decreases By 43.4%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TPRKY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,995. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPRKY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 820 ($10.07) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,044.00.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

