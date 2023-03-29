Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declines By 66.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY remained flat at $51.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $52.60.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.