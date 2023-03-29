Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declines By 66.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY remained flat at $51.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

