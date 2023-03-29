Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Declines By 37.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
TSUSF remained flat at $77.00 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.
Tsuruha Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsuruha (TSUSF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.