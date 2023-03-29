Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 8,300.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TBXXF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,735. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

