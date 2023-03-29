Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 8,300.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TBXXF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,735. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
About Turmalina Metals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.