Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Decreases By 56.8%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNIEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered Uni-Select to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Uni-Select stock remained flat at $33.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. Uni-Select has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.67.

Uni-Sélect, Inc engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts and automotive refinish and industrial coatings. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, GSF Car Parts UK, and Corporate Office and Others. The GSF Car Parts UK segment distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts across the United Kingdom.

