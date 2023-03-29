Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Expands By 292.9%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,778. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

