Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Grows By 500.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,853 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,883. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $802.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

