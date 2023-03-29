Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Grows By 500.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,853 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the period.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,883. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $802.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $75.47.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.