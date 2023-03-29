Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.70 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.