Simon Bourne Buys 19,901 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £14,925.75 ($18,338.56).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Simon Bourne bought 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149 ($183.07).
- On Monday, January 16th, Simon Bourne acquired 165 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($184.48).
ITM Power Trading Down 4.7 %
ITM opened at GBX 69.42 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £427.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.74. ITM Power Plc has a one year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITM Power Company Profile
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.
Recommended Stories
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.