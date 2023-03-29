Simon Bourne Buys 19,901 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £14,925.75 ($18,338.56).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Simon Bourne bought 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149 ($183.07).

On Monday, January 16th, Simon Bourne acquired 165 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($184.48).

ITM opened at GBX 69.42 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £427.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.74. ITM Power Plc has a one year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.10).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

